Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Tuesday 3 April 2018
- Panera Bread customer records exposed via leaky database – dough!
- 5 million credit cards exposed in Saks and Lord & Taylor data breach
- YouTube prankster sued by In-N-Out Burger
- Tuesday review – the hot 24 stories of the week
Wednesday 4 April 2018
- Free Virgin Atlantic tickets? No, it’s a WhatsApp scam
- Get into RSA for free, hear Sophos experts talk, play our VR game
- Hand over your social media history before you enter the US
- Grindr was sharing HIV status of users, but now it’s not
- Those Facebook videos you thought were deleted were not deleted
Thursday 5 April 2018
- Sears Holdings, Delta and others leak credit cards in “multibreach”
- “Most people on Facebook” have had data scraped by malicious actors
- Facebook and Twitter may be forced to identify bots
- Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 promises to make DNS more secure
- YouTube employee’s Twitter account hijacked during shooting
Friday 6 April 2018
- Facebook’s new fake news strategy is… decide for yourself!
- Intel won’t fix Spectre flaws in older chips
- Washington DC “awash” with fake cell towers
- WhatsApp phishing – how it works, and what to do [VIDEO]
Sunday 8 April 2018
