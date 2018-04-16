Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 9 April 2018
- 5 Facebook facepalms (just last week)
- Hacker mines up to $1 million in Verge after exploiting major bug
- Thousands of Google employees call for company to cancel Pentagon work
Tuesday 10 April 2018
- How ODNS keeps your browsing habits secret
- How to check if your Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica
- YouTube illegally collects data from kids, group claims
- Another company’s been harvesting Facebook user data
- Jail for white collar pirates who stole from Oracle
Wednesday 11 April 2018
- 3 critical Flash vulnerabilities patched. Update now!
- Back to the future! 1990s Windows File Manager! NOW OPEN SOURCE!
- Steve Wozniak explains why he deactivated his Facebook account
- Congress grills Zuckerberg, day one: How does this online stuff work?
Thursday 12 April 2018
- Update now! Microsoft’s April 2018 Patch Tuesday – 65 vulns, 24 critical
- Congress chews up Zuckerberg, day two: A far more thorough mastication
- Death SWAT suspect tweets threats from jail using buggy inmate kiosk
Friday 13 April 2018
- The ransomware that says, “I don’t want money” – play a violent game instead!
- Instagram bends to GDPR – a “download everything” tool is coming
- Interview: Sarah Jamie Lewis, Executive Director of the Open Privacy Research Society
- Fake Hillary porn just the tip of Russia’s Reddit penetration
- Facebook shines a little light on ‘shadow profiles’
