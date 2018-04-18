Hacking like it’s 1999 (oh, and what to do about Facebook) [PODCAST]

Here’s Episode 3 of the Naked Security podcast.
Charlotte Williams asks the questions this week, quizzing Sophos experts Matt Boddy and Paul Ducklin about old-school malware, how to judge Patch Tuesday, and what to do about Facebook.
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in security and privacy and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.
Further reading
Intro music: http://www.purple-planet.com
Closing music: https://codices.bandcamp.com