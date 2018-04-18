Tell us, XFINITY, CableWiFi and HOME-7F0C-2.4, did it ever occur to you that your Wi-Fi names are really, really boring?
No offense, though! Generic is good! It’s so much better than “Quick, everybody out, NOW – before somebody connects to ‘remote detonator’!!!”
As the Michigan news site M Live reports, a patron of a Planet Fitness in Saginaw Township was looking through available Wi-Fi connections on Sunday evening when he noticed one named just that – “remote detonator.”
He brought it to the attention of the manager, who promptly evacuated the 24-hour gym and called police. According to Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl, a bomb-sniffing dog made a sweep of the premises, but it didn’t turn up any explosives.
Nothing can be done to make the Wi-Fi naming wit change his or her alarming network name, Pussehl said: it’s speech that’s protected under the First Amendment. Pussehl:
Everything is perfectly legal from a police standpoint. There was no crime or threat. No call saying there was a bomb.
Fine, “remote detonator,” fine. We’ll see you your incendiary title, and we’ll raise you a virtual fortune cookie plea for help. Naked Security’s Paul Ducklin says he was once war-training through Sydney – that’s like war-biking, as in, measuring Wi-Fi security, but without the bike – when he came across a very not-boring Wi-Fi name:
I was travelling to Rooty Hill. I wanted to see how well Wi-Fi scanning worked at 100km/hr from inside a train carriage – very well, it turned out – and I came across the ESSID “Help I’m stuck in this router”, which made me laugh.
But perhaps I should have called the emergency services?
Maybe! But if we’re going into reactionary mode in response to Wi-Fi names, somebody really needs to call a urogynecologist for whoever owns that It Hurts When IP network that Steve Aoki came across.
9 comments on “Why ‘remote detonator’ is a bad name for your Wi-Fi network”
when I activate the hotspot on my phone, there’s a laugh from those around me… It’s called, “You have three unread messages”
Bit like some of the “clever” email names I come across and people wonder why their CVs don’t do well. If you want a professional job, at least use a professional sounding email even if it is only Joe_Bloggs_637@gmail/outlook/hotmail
Another clever name is to call out your neighbor because of the noises that occurs overnight… It’s so difficult to socialize theses days with so much technology around…
lol 🙂 you’re giving me ideas I shouldn’t have lol
Years ago BMW had a shop tools network called ISIS. We had an SSID named STATE-CITY-ISIS for several years that shop diag equipment connected to. Think UT-SL-ISIS. Well we got a visit from the FBI, and explained it to them (even showing them the sticker on the rack). Then spent a day changing the wifi info on everything. Stupid terrorists. Now BMW’s shop network is called ISPI-Next, so here’s hoping the next faction won’t call themselves ISPI.
my favorite is CIA TRUCK
My network is Aunty Mary’s Left Testicke
I really don’t understand how anyone could possibly think this was cause for evacuating a building.
Mines been FBI SURVEILLANCE VAN 013 for years