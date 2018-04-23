Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 16 April 2018
- How to protect your Facebook data [UPDATED]
- Tracking protection in Firefox for iOS now on by default – why this matters
- Facial recognition cameras on lamp posts to be tested in Singapore
Tuesday 17 April 2018
- Traditional firewalls fall short in protecting organizations, says survey
- 5 simple tips for better computer security
- WhatsApp image showing drug dealer’s fingerprints leads to arrest
- Gmail’s new ‘Confidential Mode’ won’t be completely private
- “Privacy is not for sale,” says Telegram founder
- Could an Intel chip flaw put your whole computer at risk?
Wednesday 18 April 2018
- Hacking like it’s 1999 (oh, and what to do about Facebook) [PODCAST]
- Why ‘remote detonator’ is a bad name for your Wi-Fi network
- Russia’s Grizzly Steppe gunning for vulnerable routers
- Facebook: 3 reasons we’re tracking non-users
Thursday 19 April 2018
- Google in hot water over privacy of Android apps for kids
- NSA reveals how it beats 0-days
- Employee from hell busted by VPN logs
- Silence! Chrome hushes noisy autoplaying videos
Friday 20 April 2018
- RSA Conference has a leaky app… again!
- Kingpin who made 100 million robocalls loses his voice
- Chrome anti-phishing protection… from Microsoft!
- How porn bots abuse government websites
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.