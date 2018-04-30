Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 23 April 2018
- Yahoo mega-breach hacker faces nearly 8 years in prison
- LinkedIn patches serious leak in its AutoFill plugin
- Is scraping files from a Freedom of Information website ‘hacking’?
Tuesday 24 April 2018
- Police try (and fail) to unlock phone with a dead man’s finger
- Ex-Reddit mogul apologizes for making the world ‘a worse place’
- Can a commercial VPN really keep you anonymous? [VIDEO]
- Google Project Zero pulls the rug out from under Microsoft (again)
Wednesday 25 April 2018
- Mysterious “double kill” IE zero-day allegedly in the wild
- One month to GDPR. Are you ready?
- Ride-hailing service Careem lost 14 million users’ data… in January
Thursday 26 April 2018
- Know what Instagram knows – here’s how you download your data
- 20 years ago today! What we can learn from the CIH virus…
- Access denied! World’s largest denial of service site busted
- Yahoo fined $35m for staying quiet about mega breach
- Gmail users, here’s how (and why) you should set up prompt-based 2FA
Friday 27 April 2018
- “SamSam” ransomware – a mean old dog with a nasty new trick
- Getting an Amazon Echo app to silently eavesdrop on you
- Infamous revenge porn site Anon-IB seized by police
- Apple’s latest updates are out – APFS password leakage bug squashed
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.