Tuesday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Monday 30 April 2018
- Google adds SSO verification check to G Suite
- YouTube snags millions of bad videos, but is it getting the right ones?
- DNA in genealogy database leads to arrest of suspected serial killer
- No, Mark Zuckerberg isn’t messaging you about winning a Facebook lottery
Tuesday 1 May 2018
- Google Maps open redirect flaw abused by scammers
- Twitter sold user data to Cambridge Analytica’s Aleksandr Kogan
- Surveillance watchdog learns that old domains never die
- The hacker who broke into jail and had to stay for 7 years
- “SamSam” ransomware – a mean old dog with a nasty new trick
Wednesday 2 May 2018
- What’s so special about the SamSam ransomware? [VIDEO]
- Medical devices vulnerable to KRACK Wi-Fi attacks
- Volkswagen and Audi car infotainment systems hacked remotely
- Firefox isn’t adding ads, it’s ‘sponsored content’
Thursday 3 May 2018
- Facebook’s getting a clear history button
- Google and Amazon put an end to censorship-dodging domain fronting
- Facebook fires engineer accused of stalking women
Friday 4 May 2018
- Breakthrough pushes Quantum Key Distribution beyond 500km
- Tech companies resist government hacking back and backdoors
- Half a million pacemakers need a security patch
- Twitter admits to password storage blunder – change your password now!
Saturday 5 May 2018
