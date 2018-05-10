Windows-crashing bug not patch-worthy, says Microsoft

When is a bug not a bug? That’s the question in play with a proof of concept (PoC) published by researcher Marius Tivadar, which can crash several versions of Windows, even if they’re locked, all within seconds of launching the code.
This PoC requires a USB key with a faulty NTFS image on it to be physically inserted into a Windows PC that also has autoplay enabled. Regardless of the privilege level currently active (from user to administrator), seconds after the target PC tries to read data on the USB stick, the dreaded blue screen of death (BSOD) occurs, crashing the computer.
That’s why Tivadar classifies this bug as a denial of service attack, but a crash is as far as this specific issue goes, and at no point does any privilege escalation or unauthorized data access occur.
Tivadar says he reached out to Microsoft in July 2017 to disclose his findings, all in the hope that Microsoft would officially give this security issue a CVE and start working on a patch to fix the problem.
But because this bug requires a USB key to be physically inserted into a machine to work, Microsoft responded that this finding didn’t “meet the bar” for issuing a security patch – so no CVE and no patch will be forthcoming.
At the time of this writing, according to Tivadar, this issue remains unresolved, and his PoC bug still causes Windows BSODs even in the most recent version of the operating system.
This has stirred an interesting debate about whether the mere existence of a PC-crashing bug automatically merits a robust response and patch from Microsoft. Tivadar’s PoC works and that’s not in dispute by anyone – it’s what to do about it that’s in question.
Microsoft’s reason for rejecting this security issue for a CVE and patch response is, according to Tivadar, that it requires physical access to a machine to work. If an attack requires physical access to a machine, it’s not easily replicable or weaponizable at scale.
Plus, if you have physical access to a machine and you’re looking to cause problems, you can do a lot more than just cause it to crash.
That’s all well and good, says Tivadar, but it’s just as much the principle of the thing that seems to be of concern, especially Microsoft’s apparent dismissal of the bug due to physical access requirements. Writes Tivadar on his GitHub documentation page:
As a security researcher, I think that every vulnerability that requires physical access and/or social engineering is important. We all know the stories Kevin Mitnick taught us regarding social engineering, so yes, these types of bugs are important.
Where do you fall in this debate? Is Microsoft’s response reasonable, or is it leaving Windows users at risk with their refusal to patch this issue?
8 comments on “Windows-crashing bug not patch-worthy, says Microsoft”
It’s a reported bug and should be fixed. I agree with Microsoft that it’s not technically a “vulnerability”, but I think they’d still want to fix something that would allow a prankster to crash any Windows computer in default settings with an exposed USB port.
Personally, I’m hoping that what’s actually going on is that it has been added to a bug list and will be taken care of in a later version (making the NTFS driver more error-tolerant and refusing to mount a drive instead of just exploding) but they’re not considering it *as a critical vulnerability* and thus not rushing to patch it Right This Instant. The wording used here tends to make me think that’s the case – you don’t need a CVE for a general bug – but there’s no good way to really tell.
MS’s actual reply is reproduced on the researcher’s Github page (link above). It’s not at all a WON’T FIX… just that it won’t make it into a Patch Tuesday style listed fix.
I’m with Microsoft on this. If I wanted to simply crash a PC that I had physical access to, there are simpler ways to accomplish this without the use of a USB stick.
If I want to crash a PC I’ll pull the plug. Please write a fix for this MS.
This is a lazy and irresponsible response from Microsoft. If physical access is such a non-issue then why the kerfuffle over auto-run in the first place? Or anti-virus scanning of removable drives? For that matter, given this position Microsoft can eliminate all sorts of things from Windows: user accounts, Encrypted File System, etc. Perhaps Microsoft should ask Iran what it thinks about local vulnerabilities.
That it can only produce a BSOD means currently there is no known way to exploit the crash. I would like to give Microsoft the benefit of the doubt and say it has tested and found no way to compromise the system with this crash as there are a few different ways to crash Windows’ file systems which have existed since at least Windows XP. Nonetheless, without better technical explanation this is still worrisome as it can be used as a denial of service on critical equipment.
Whilst I guess that in an ideal world Microsoft would fix this, with my SysAdmin’s hat on this doesn’t bother me too much. If someone with physical access to my systems decides that they want to attack/inconvenience me and all they can find to do is crash a few workstations, then I’ll take that as a win. On a practical note, any evil miscreant could achhieve virtually the same effect by holding down the power button for a few seconds, no USB required!
Servers is another matter entirely of course, but if you’re plugging random USB keys into your critical infrastructure, or worse still allowing someone else to do it, then you’ve already got bigger problems.
Well, when this code gets added to malware and planted on any connected USB storage device (including mice and printers with such, maybe even virtual drives). Then they’ll look into it, but not as a bug, as malware.