Monday review – the hot 18 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 8 May 2018
- Pentagon orders military exchanges to pull Chinese smartphones over security risks
- Budget Android manufacturer Blu settles with FTC over privacy fiasco
- The Man on the Train: Caught with his phishing loot
- Tuesday review – the hot 21 stories of the week
Wednesday 9 May 2018
- Patch now! Microsoft and Adobe release critical security updates
- Critical bug in 7-Zip – make sure you’re up to date!
- Uber car software detected woman before fatal crash but failed to stop
- Google cracks down on election meddling advertisers
- Could this be the end of password re-use?
Thursday 10 May 2018
- The WhatsApp text bomb – no, it won’t destroy your phone!
- Watch out: photo editor apps hiding malware on Google Play
- Windows-crashing bug not patch-worthy, says Microsoft
- Grade hacking may cost high school its valedictorian
Friday 11 May 2018
- IBM bans USB drives – but will it work?
- Firefox support for WebAuthn shows passwords the door
- Apple boots out apps that abuse location data collection
- iOS 11.4 to come with 7-day USB shutout
Sunday 13 May 2018
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.