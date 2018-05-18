How to find lost USB drives (even if you don’t want to) [PODCAST]

Here’s Episode 4 of the Naked Security podcast.

Charlotte Williams talks to Sophos experts Matt Boddy and Paul Ducklin about the EFAIL in email, a gift-horse bug in Red Hat Linux, and what happens when sniffer dogs join your cybersecurity team.

Intro music: http://www.purple-planet.com

Closing music: https://codices.bandcamp.com

