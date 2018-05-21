Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 14 May 2018
- Nest turns up the temperature on password reusers
- Is Google’s Duplex AI helpful or plain creepy?
- Remote code execution bug found in GPON routers, but how bad is it really?
- 2 million lines of source code left exposed by phone company EE
Tuesday 15 May 2018
- Facebook app left 3 million users’ data exposed for four years
- Police dog sniffs out USB drive to snare school hacker
- The next Android version’s killer feature? Security patches
- The EFAIL vulnerability – why it’s OK to keep on using email
- Prison phone service can expose the location of anyone with a phone
Wednesday 16 May 2018
- Red Hat admins, patch now – don’t let your servers get pwned!
- Chili’s PoS breach: Want some credit card theft with your baby back ribs?
- Facebook can’t wiggle out of facial recognition lawsuit, judge says
- Serious XSS vulnerability discovered in Signal
Thursday 17 May 2018
- Facebook crushes 583 million fake accounts in 3 months
- Alexa, Siri and Google can be tricked by commands you can’t hear
- CIA’s “Vault 7” mega-leak was an inside job, claims FBI
Friday 18 May 2018
- Senate votes to restore net neutrality… but don’t get your hopes up
- ZipperDown catches 170,000 iOS apps with their pants down
- Don’t invest! The ICO scam that doesn’t want your money
- How to find lost USB drives (even if you don’t want to) [PODCAST]
