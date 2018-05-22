Please vote for Naked Security at the European Blogger Awards 2018!

We’re really excited to have been nominated in 8 categories at the European Blogger Awards 2018!
We love what we do at Naked Security and it’s a great feeling to be recognised for it, so we’d really like to win in at least one category.
We’re up for the following awards:
- Best Corporate Security Blog
- Best European Corporate Security Blog
- Best European Security Podcast
- Best Security Podcast
- Best Security Video Blog
- Most Entertaining Blog
- Most Educational Blog
…And, the big one:
- Grand Prix Prize for the Best Overall Security Blog
Help us impress the boss
If you have a spare moment, and you like what we do, please vote for us in as many categories as you think we deserve.
Anyone can vote, from anywhere in the world, but please vote only once.
It’s really all about you lot
Of course, Naked Security would be nothing without you, our readers, and your involvement with us.
So, whether you vote for us or not, a big “Thanks” from us for all the story ideas, suggestions and comments that you share with the Naked Security community.
Please keep them coming!