VPNFilter router malware – what to do? [VIDEO]

Malware of the week is a router nasty known as VPNFilter.
In jargon words, VPNFilter is an IoT botnet that has apparently shown up on at least 500,000 consumer and small business routers.
But that single sentence raises a lot of issues! What’s an “IoT botnet”? Is that worse than regular malware? How does this differ from a Windows or Mac attack? Am I at risk? How do I tell if I’m infected? What if my ISP supplied my router and I can’t change it? What else are the crooks up to in the big bad world of router malware?
We went on Facebook Live to answer the big VPNFilter question, “What to do?”
