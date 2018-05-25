Does your BMW need a security patch?

If you’re a BMW owner, prepare to patch! Chinese researchers have found 14 security vulnerabilities affecting many models.
The ranges affected (some as far back as 2012) are the BMW i Series, X Series, 3 Series, 5 Series and 7 Series, with a total of seven rated serious enough to be assigned CVE numbers.
The vulnerabilities are in in the Telematics Control Unit (TCB), the Central Gateway Module, and Head Unit, across a range of interfaces including via GSM, BMW Remote Service, BMW ConnectedDrive, Remote Diagnosis, NGTP, Bluetooth, and the USB/OBD-II interfaces.
Some require local access (e.g. via USB) to exploit but six including the Bluetooth flaw were accessible remotely, making them the most serious.
Should owners worry that the flaws could be exploited, endangering drivers and vehicles?
On the basis of the technical description, that seems unlikely, although Keen Lab won’t release the full proof-of-concept code until 2019.
Keen Lab described the effect of its hacking as allowing it to carry out:
The execution of arbitrary, unauthorized diagnostic requests of BMW in-car systems remotely.
To which BMW responded:
BMW Group has already implemented security measures, which are currently being rolled out via over-the-air configuration updates. Additional security enhancements for the affected infotainment systems are being developed and will be available as software updates for customers.
In other words, some fixes have already been made, while others will be made between now and early 2019, potentially requiring a trip to a service centre.
Full marks to BMW for promptly responding to the research but the press release issued in its wake reads like PR spin.
To most outsiders, this is a case of Chinese white hats finding vulnerabilities in BMW’s in-car systems.
To BMW, judging by the triumphant language of its press release, it’s as if this was the plan all along, right down to awarding Keen Lab the “first-ever BMW Group Digitalization and IT Research Award.”
More likely, car makers are being caught out by the attention their in-car systems are getting from researchers, with Volkswagen Audi Group experiencing some of the same discomfort a couple of weeks ago at the hands of Dutch researchers. BMW has experienced this before too – three years ago it suffered an embarrassing security flaw in its car ConnectedDrive software door-locking systems.
Let’s not feel too sorry for the car makers because it’s the owners who face the biggest adjustment to their expectations – software flaws and patching are no longer just for computers.