FBI issues VPNFilter malware warning, says “REBOOT NOW” [PODCAST]

The FBI just issued a VPNFilter malware warning saying, “Reboot your routers now!”
But why? And will it help?
Kimberly Truong and Paul Ducklin of Sophos investigate in a Sophos Security SOS podcast.
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
If you enjoy our podcasts, please share them with other people interested in security and privacy, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.
Further reading
- VPNFilter – is a malware timebomb lurking on your router?
- VPNFilter botnet: a SophosLabs analysis
- VPNFilter router malware – what to do? [VIDEO]
- Set up your own VPN at home with the Sophos XG Firewall Home Edition (free!)