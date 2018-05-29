Tuesday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 21 May 2018
- Facebook conspiracy theories after Android app tries to “get root”
- Real-time cellphone location data leaked for all major US carriers
- Chrome drops ‘secure’ label for HTTPS websites
Tuesday 22 May 2018
- Server? What server? Site forgotten for 12 years attracts hacks, fines
- TeenSafe phone monitoring app leaks teens’ iCloud logins in plaintext
- Please vote for Naked Security at the European Blogger Awards 2018!
- DrayTek router user? Patch now to keep the crooks out…
- Mugshots.com’s alleged owners arrested for extortion
- Guilty! Anti-anti-virus crook convicted, could spend decades in jail
Wednesday 23 May 2018
- VPNFilter – is a malware timebomb lurking on your router?
- Surprise! Student receives $36,000 Google bug bounty for RCE flaw
- Google in court over ‘clandestine tracking’ of 4.4m iPhone users
Thursday 24 May 2018
- 2 million stolen identities used to make fake net neutrality comments
- Office 365 will automatically block Flash and Silverlight
- FBI admits to inflating number of crime-related devices it can’t crack
- VPNFilter router malware – what to do? [VIDEO]
Friday 25 May 2018
- Facebook 2FA no longer needs a phone number: here’s how to set it up
- Facebook’s counterintuitive way to combat nonconsensual porn
- Does your BMW need a security patch?
- Trump’s blocking of Twitter users declared unconstitutional
Saturday 26 May 2018
Sunday 27 May 2018
