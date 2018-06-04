Going to Infosec Europe? Grab yourself a goody bag

Are you making your way to Olympia, London for Infosecurity Europe tomorrow?
If the answer is yes, make sure to come to stand F160 to say hello, and stick around for talks from Sophos and Naked Security experts.
We’ll be presenting on a range of topics, including:
- Fixing your digital tattoo. Tattoos are permanent, much like the information we post online. A look at the implications this online information, even if you’ve tried to delete it, could have on your security.
- Hacking Android: How to find out which apps are spying on you. You’ve read his article, and now you’ll have the chance to see Matt Boddy in action.
- Cryptography explained so you can actually understand it. Paul Ducklin will be using his clear and jargon-free style to explain the often-complicated subject of cryptography, so you can go home and impress your friends and family with it!
- Steal Bitcoin, mine Monero: is cryptojacking the next ransomware? Criminals have taken a shine to cryptomining recently, but how does it fit into the bigger picture of threats?
- Have your cloud and eat it too. Straight-talking tips on how to get security right without a load of old-fashioned rules.
- Are you part of a zombie army? From “smart” home thermostats and refrigerators to lights and cars, there’s great potential to make our lives easier – but there’s also untold risk that these devices can bring to our day to day lives.
What’s that about a goody bag?
And, if you tell any of the team on the Sophos stand to "BREAK A HACKER'S HEART", we'll give you a limited edition goody bag. (While stocks last, so be quick!)