Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 29 May 2018
- Are your Android apps sending unencrypted data?
- Wayback Machine ‘unarchives’ spying website
- Your Firefox account can now be secured with 2FA
- Tuesday review – the hot 22 stories of the week
Wednesday 30 May 2018
- California tests digital license plates. Is tracking cars next?
- Despacito YouTube video hack – teenagers charged
- Facebook to be blocked in Papua New Guinea for one month
- Tor exit node admin acquitted of aiding terrorism
- Facebook battles tiny startup over privacy accusations
Thursday 31 May 2018
- We found 1 good reason to get the iOS 11.4 update – rogue message handling
- How to set up 2FA on eBay – go do it now!
- European Commission “doesn’t plan to comply with GDPR” – well, sort of
- Hoax alert! Starbucks is NOT inviting you to test its shatterproof windows
- Apple’s iOS 11.4 security update arrives in an iCloud of silence
- Acoustic attacks can blue-screen computers
- Nuisance call bosses, get your wallets ready!
- Forget VPNfilter – here’s BACKLASH, a networking hack from way, way back
Friday 1 June 2018
- Artist rigs up Google Assistant to (sometimes) fire a gun on command
- Doctor sues patient for $1m over bad online reviews
- SpamCannibal comes back to life, starts spam-blocking everyone
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.