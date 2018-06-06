The sixth European Security Blogger Awards took place at Infosec Europe in London last night.
I’m so happy to say we won Best Security Video Blog for our series of Facebook Live videos.
If you haven’t watched one of our Facebook Lives yet, here’s one of our most popular so far – all about NFC card skimming…
(Can’t see the video directly above this line, or getting an error such as “no longer available”? Watch on Facebook instead.)
You can watch the videos without having to be logged into Facebook. In fact, for all you Facebook haters out there, you don’t even need to have an account.
A huge thanks to everyone who voted for us.
If there are any topics you'd like us to cover in future Facebook Live videos, please leave a comment below.
2 comments on “We won! Naked Security awarded Best Security Video Blog”
Congratulations, well earned.
Yeah, what ‘The Internet’ said 😀 Well done