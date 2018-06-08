Patches, toys, busts and awards (ahem, ours!) [Chet Chat Podcast 270]

Here’s the latest episode of Chester Wisniewski’s eponymous podcast, the Chet Chat.
We especially like this one because Chet and his guest, fellow Sophos expert Ben Verschaeren, just happened to mention something near and dear to our hearts…
…our recent award for Best Security Video Blog :-)
Other topics in this episode include the latest urgent patches, insecure IoT toys, the aftermath of Atlanta’s cybersecurity woes, and the bust of one of the perpetrators of the Yahoo! megabreach.
