Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 4 June 2018
- Apple lifts two-month ban on Telegram updates in iOS store
- Cloudflare mistakes own 1.1.1.1 DNS for DDoS attack
- Facebook faces furious shareholders at annual meeting
- Going to Infosec Europe? Grab yourself a goody bag
Tuesday 5 June 2018
- Bizarre Chrome and Firefox flaw exposed Facebook details
- Facebook defends practice of giving deep data access to device makers
- Google says fix for ‘weird’ 1975 text message bug is on the way
Wednesday 6 June 2018
- The Zip Slip vulnerability – what you need to know
- Apple says no to Facebook’s tracking
- Blocking facial recognition surveillance using AI
- Microsoft faces wrath of developers after GitHub acquisition
- We won! Naked Security awarded Best Security Video Blog
Thursday 7 June 2018
- Flash zero-day exploit. Act now!
- Hackable CloudPets pulled from Target, Walmart, Amazon and more
- Oh the irony! When cybercriminals are rubbish at cybersecurity
- Norman the AI bot reads Reddit, becomes “psychopath”
Friday 8 June 2018
- WannaCry hero sinks deeper into trouble as new malware charges filed
- Facebook bug may have made 14m users’ posts public
- Busted by a Facebook ‘friend’ who’s an undercover cop? It’s legal!
- Patches, toys, busts and awards (ahem, ours!) [Chet Chat Podcast 270]
- Atlanta ransomware attack destroyed years of police dashcam video
