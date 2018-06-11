When Ducks collide – an #Infosec18 retrospective [VIDEO]

In case you’re wondering what happens when fellow travellers meet up at cybersecurity tradeshows…
…here’s some fun we had last week the recent Infosec Europe 2018 conference at the glorious Kensington Olympia exhibition centre in London.
To all our readers, listeners and viewers who were in the area and stopped by, it was a pleasure to meet you.
To everyone who voted for us in the European Security Blogger Awards and helped us win the Best Security Video Blog, thanks a million.
And to the very many of you we didn’t get to meet, but who are part of our community here on Naked Security, well, “Until next time, stay secure!”
