Forgotten your password? Don’t login at all! [Chet Chat Podcast 271]

Here’s the latest episode of Chester Wisniewski’s eponymous podcast, the Chet Chat.
Chester talks to fellow Sophos expert John Shier about recent cybersecurity security stories that are both interesting and important – items that aren’t merely news or warnings, but issues from which we can all learn how to “do” security better.
In this episode: the recent Infosec Europe and B-Sides London events, which John attended; the Florida public servant who should have used a password manager; the security camera that wasn’t; when crooks “borrow” your computer to mine cryptocurrency; and a big FBI bust that led to the arrest of 74 cyberfraud suspects in five different countries on three continents.
