Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Monday 11 June 2018
- Check your router – list of routers affected by VPNFilter just got bigger
- When Ducks collide – an #Infosec18 retrospective [VIDEO]
- Google: We won’t cause “overall harm” with our AI
- US Government’s biometric database worries privacy advocates
- Welcome to the non-neutral net: Day one
Tuesday 12 June 2018
- Florida skips gun background checks for a year after employee forgets login
- Bitcoin value tumbles as hackers loot CoinRail cryptocurrency exchange
- The Google Pixelbook power button is now a 2FA token
Wednesday 13 June 2018
- Tech pioneers: new copyright law a step towards an internet of surveillance and control
- FBI arrests 74 in global Business Email Compromise takedown
- MP gets 600 rape threats in a night, wants an end to online anonymity
- Serious Security: How three minor bugs make one major exploit
- 6 million cards compromised in Dixons Carphone breach – act now!
Thursday 14 June 2018
- The $99 digital padlock that kept crooks out… for 2 whole seconds
- “Hey, Cortana, did Patch Tuesday fix a serious lock screen bug?”
- Trial of two men accused of $20m hacked press release fraud begins
- Google locks out extensions that don’t come from its Chrome Web Store
Friday 15 June 2018
- SHOCK! HORROR! SURPRISE! Bitcoin priceplosion may have been market manipulation
- Apple iPhone’s USB Restricted Mode gives Feds a cracking headache
- Football app tracks illegal broadcasts using your microphone and GPS
- Forgotten your password? Don’t login at all! [Chet Chat Podcast 271]
