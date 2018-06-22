Holy Potatoes! Popular games remove “spyware” after gamers revolt

The games industry has just been taught an important privacy lesson: don’t mess with gamers – especially the ones who play something called Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?!
It was on a forum connected to this game on 8 June that one of the biggest gamer insurgencies of recent times finally drew blood.
The complaint was that some recent downloads of the game had included a marketing monitoring program – Red Shell – developed by a company called Innervate, that behaved like “spyware”.
The controversy originated on other forum threads months ago but by now alarm about Red Shell was spreading like wildfire, not helped by the coincidence – openly acknowledged by its developers – that a 2004 Trojan shared the same name.
The game’s developer took the path of least resistance and caved, agreeing to de-install Red Shell using a software update.
More developers pledged to do the same, including the makers of Elder Scrolls online, Conan Exiles, the Warhammer series, Total War, and a list of others constituting perhaps a third of the total number of games that currently incorporate Red Shell.
Whether what Red Shell does is an invasion of privacy or a harmless tool seems to depend on whether you’re a developer or a concerned games consumer.
To its makers, and what turned out to be its numerous developer customers, it’s an analytics plug-in that can be used to see which marketing campaign on sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube led to someone downloading and purchasing their game.
This monitoring includes the ability to “fingerprint” if not the gamer then his or her computer or console. As its makers describe:
Red Shell tracks information about devices. We collect information including operating system, browser version number, IP address (anonymized through one-way hashing), screen resolution, in-game user id, and font profiles.
As gamers began calling out Red Shell as “spyware” on Steam and Reddit, it quickly became clear that this form of market surveillance was not going down well.
The following Reddit exchange between a representative of UK developer Creative Assembly (publisher of the Total War series) and a gamer sums up the gulf between the two sides.
Creative Assembly:
Red Shell is a program we use to measure the effectiveness of our advertising. It’s not spyware. It’s a marketing attribution tool. It helps us determine which of our adverts are most effective.
Gamer:
I understand that analytics data is extremely valuable to businesses. […] However, at the same time I kind of feel like my video games really don’t need to know what my web browsers (or any other applications on my computer) are up to.
The first mistake games developers made when they added Red Shell was not telling anyone about it, or even offering a clear way to opt in or out.
The second mistake was to think that some in the games community, perhaps fired up by controversies such as Facebook’s ties to Cambridge Analytica, wouldn’t object when they found out.
Innervate’s CEO Adam Lieb has been quoted as saying that Red Shell meets the requirements of the EU’s new and now-feared GDPR rules because it does not collect personally identifiable information (PII).
That’s technically correct but, equally, the tolerance for any commercial surveillance is wearing thin across the industry. It’s just that it’s not always the worst offenders who are being called out.
Follow @johnedunn
Follow @NakedSecurity
Image courtesy of HolyPotatoesGame.com
6 comments on “Holy Potatoes! Popular games remove “spyware” after gamers revolt”
It collects IP addresses though, I thought that counted as PII
PII is data unique to an individual – that doesn’t include IP addresses, which identify networks. ISPs can relate this to a connection and the account associated with it but not a person.
I think that different juridictions have different opinions on whether IP numbers count as “personally identifying” or not. Even if an IP number needs an ISP to trace it back to a particular subscriber’s account, and even if multiple people could or do be sharing that IP number through a router, most consumer IP numbers at least loosely “tie back to you”
The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), for example, says that IP numbers are, or at least may be)PII, considering that they are often used to “join the dots” for purposes such as connecting together multiple visits to the same website.
PII doesn’t literally have to be unique to an individual, or else mobile phone numbers would not be considered PII because, technically speaking, they are issued to a SIM card, not to a person, and are available to be re-used if the original subscribers stop using them. Nor would your physical address, on the grounds that you leave it behind when you move house and the next individual (or family) takes it over.
Red Shell tracks
IP address (anonymized through one-way hashing),
in-game user id
Hey, we scramble your IP address…there’s no WAY this can be traced back to you!!
Red Shell meets the requirements of the EU’s new and now-feared GDPR rules because it does not collect personally identifiable information (PII).
A gamer’s UserID should count as PII. Well-known gamers are recognizable by both anyway.
No game developer allows duplicate usernames, whether in-game or just for account (i.e. Steam). It might technically involve an extra step to convert “DucksAndBunnies” back to “123 Main Street,” but the breadcrumbs are patently present.
I wounder as we move more to IPv6 if that would be PII.