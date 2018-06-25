Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 18 June 2018
- Firefox fixes critical buffer overflow
- Apple code signing flaw could have made Mac malware look legit
- The “world’s worst” smart padlock – it’s EVEN WORSE than we thought
- Convicted! Anonymous Twitter troll not as anonymous as they thought
- Dark Web drug dealer betrayed by his beard, pleads guilty
Tuesday 19 June 2018
- Domain transfer #FAIL – man gets 20 years for gunpoint domain hijack
- How a Nigerian Prince scam victim got his money back after 10 years
- Researchers claim Chrome bug bounty paid to the wrong people
Wednesday 20 June 2018
- Google Chromecast and Home Speaker can leak location data to websites
- Who owns your iPhone? [VIDEO]
- Alleged Vault 7 leaker was busted because of basic security blunders
- The girls who used WhatsApp to learn under the noses of IS
Thursday 21 June 2018
- Don’t download it! Fake Fortnite app ends in malware…
- Why you may want to update your browser in the next 9 days
- So long! ‘The internet’s most inept criminal’ goes to jail
- Offline Android apps get new security check
- Elderly victims conned out of millions by tech support scammer
- Apple to share location data during emergency calls in iOS 12
Friday 22 June 2018
- “WannaCrypt” ransomware scam demands payment in advance!
- Holy Potatoes! Popular games remove “spyware” after gamers revolt
- ICE staff doxxed on Twitter, GitHub, Medium amid child separation furore
Saturday 23 June 2018
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity