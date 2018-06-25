The WannaCrypt ransomware scam – what you need to know [PODCAST]

A cybersecurity scare about ransomware called “WannaCrypt” has been widely spammed out.
The threat was pretty blunt, and boiled down to this: “We’ve infected your computer with disk-wiping malware that will detonate and destroy your data at X o’clock tomorrow. Pay us $650 in bitcoins before that time and we’ll send you a cleanup tool that will stop the malware before it does any damage.”
This one, fortunately, is a scam – there isn’t any malware – but the attack that the crooks describe could, in theory, be pulled off.
In this Sophos Security SOS podcast, Sophos experts Matt Boddy and Paul Ducklin investigate, and explain what to do.
