Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Monday 25 June 2018
- Terrible passwords outlawed in Microsoft’s new Azure tool
- Nintendo Switch hackers show hacking for mischief is alive and well
- Brave browser starts feeding ads to willing guinea pigs
- The WannaCrypt ransomware scam – what you need to know [PODCAST]
- Internet shut down in Algeria to stop exam cheats
Tuesday 26 June 2018
- Mozilla tests new Firefox Privacy Monitor tool
- Why Bitcoin’s about to give up one of its closely guarded secrets
- Money-eating cash machine RAT gobbles $17,500
- School facial recognition system sparks privacy concerns
- Facebook sends weekly app emails to wrong people
Wednesday 27 June 2018
- WPA3 is here but how will it make Wi-Fi more secure?
- Man travels across world to attack online friend, shot by girl’s mum
- US authorities now need warrant for your cellphone location data
- Woman ruined, sent death threats after #PermitPatty shaming video goes viral
- “Safer hops for email” – EFF’s plan to cut down on email snooping
Thursday 28 June 2018
- The Ticketmaster breach – what happened and what to do
- Windows 10 security can be bypassed by Settings page weakness
- OMG! I just received someone else’s security camera footage!
- Are you happy with this technology that Facebook’s developing?
- US legislators put industrial control system security on the map
- Twitter introduces another way for you to better secure your account
Friday 29 June 2018
- Facebook and Google accused of manipulating us with “dark patterns”
- Linux distro hacked on GitHub, “all code considered compromised”
