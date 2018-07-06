Linux experts are crap at passwords!

Remember the Gentoo data breach story last week?
Someone broke into the Linux distro’s GitHub repository, took it over completely by kicking out all the Gentoo developers, infected the source code by implanting malcious commands (
rm ‑rf) all over the place, added a racist slur, and generally brought a week of woe to the world of Gentoo.
In case you’re wondering,
rm ‑rf is Unix/Linux system command language for remove files (
rm) recursively (
‑r), which means “including any subdirectories”, and forcibly (
‑f), which means that the user won’t see any warnings or prompts. The Windows equivalent is
DEL /S /F /Q, a command you often regret almost immediately after you hit
[Enter].
Fortunately, Gentoo’s GitHub respository wasn’t the primary source for Gentoo code, and few, if any, Gentoo users were relying on it for software updates.
Phew.
Other good news is that the stolen GitHub account is back under Gentoo’s control now; the hacked files have all been identified and removed; and Gentoo has learned (and, at the same time, taught the rest of us) three main lessons.
Lesson 1. A prompt notification goes a long way.
At first, Gentoo knew merely that something bad had happened – it was locked out of its own GitHub account, which was a bit of a giveaway – but not how or why.
Nevertheless, the organisation didn’t beat around the bush in preparing a breach notification message, and it didn’t waste time trying to work a marketing spin into its initial report.
As a result, the issue got widespread attention and community help right away.
Lesson 2. Pick a proper password.
Gentoo’s final summary of the incident says:
The attacker gained access to a password of an organization administrator. Evidence collected suggests a password scheme where disclosure on one site made it easy to guess passwords for unrelated webpages.
In other words, the user whose password was guessed had fallen into the trap of using different but nevertheless obviously related passwords on multiple sites.
It’s an easy thing to do – pick a core password (for example,
pASS\/\/orD) and then use some easily-derived additional text each time you need a new password, for example like this:
pASS\/\/orD-FB pASS\/\/orD-TW pASS\/\/orD-G+ pASS\/\/orD-Y!
Technically, this means you are complying with the rule that says, “One site, one password – never use the same password on different sites.”
But if I were to figure out, or even just to guess, that
-Y! in the last password was meant to denote Yahoo!, it would be an easy jump to try suffixes like
-FB,
-TW and
-G+ for Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus respectively.
Don’t use a core password with tweaks or suffixes for each site – the crooks will figure out your pattern sooner or later.
Use a password manager and let it choose a totally different password for each site.
3. 2FA is your friend.
Apparently, Gentoo wasn’t using any form of two-factor authentication (2FA) before the breach.
It is now!
2FA, also known as two-step verification, usually means you have to put in your regular username and password and then follow it up by typing in a one-time code that works only for the session you are trying to set up.
Those one-time codes generally come either from an app on your phone, or via an SMS or other text message sent by the service provider.
2FA isn’t perfect, but it does make things harder for the crooks, because they can’t just steal or guess your password – they typically need your phone (and its unlock code), too.
What to do?
The Gentoo breach turned out to have a root cause that wasn’t about malware attacks, phishing emails, social engineering calls, exploits, zero-days, or any other technological trickery.
This story is a straightforward reminder that cybersecurity basics matter – and that making it very slightly less convenient for legitimate users to login every time makes it very much harder for crooks to login at any time.
If you’re asked to trade a tiny bit of personal convenience for a lot of extra cybersecurity for your company…
…take one for the team!
One of the issues with ‘Nix users is that sudo is needed every time anything is done, having to type your password so much makes it annoying to have any complex passwords.
Over security makes things less secure because people get lazy. Changing passwords every 30 days makes people write down their passwords making things way less secure and adding text at the end of a password is AWFUL *TISK TISK writer* advise because passwords just get hashed password1, password2, password3 and substitution does not make for a more complex password, Length does.
The best advise I can give for passwords is pick three words and a number
3catsdogspig, cupsunflowermirror0 and you will have long secure ass passwords that are easy to remember.
Your advice is well-meant, but it’s not enough – if you ask people to “pick three words” then you are inviting them, by accident or by design, to be *very non-random indeed*.
A decent dictionary, for example the New Oxford American Dictionary, contains about 350,000 words. Let’s guess that about 100,000 (105) of those are suitable as “words to use in a multiword password”, so that your password generator offers a total password space of 105×105×105×10. That comes to 1016, which is close to 253, or 53 bits’ worth of password.
But [a] you don’t know 100,000 words (no one does, not even Susie Dent) and [b] of the 10,000 or so words you do know, you are likely to choose from far fewer than that and [c] you are, in any case, more likely to choose some combinations than others – as you did when you wrote “catsdogspig” instead than “endocrineindigentwoomera”.
Anyway, different people remember things differently, so the “always pick multiple words” approach (the technique promoted by Her Majesty’s Government in the UK, for example) is, in my opinion, a flawed suggestion because it prescribes randomess through order – a contradiction in terms.
Seriously, please watch the video in the article above – it’s just a tiny bit over 2′ long but tries to touch on all of this stuff…
…and then get a password manager :-)
Yes, using multiple words does narrow the population of possible combinations, if the hacker knows that is the method used, knows how many words you’re using, and tries every conceivable prefix or suffix. In other words, this method might not be the very best way to develop strong passwords, but it’s a very good one. If you are the target of a focused attack by someone who has stolen the hashed passwords, they will eventually find your password if they are willing to dedicate the resources to do so. Most attacks involve finding the low-hanging fruit of short, easily-guessed or reused passwords. In most cases, a “very good” password is more than adequate. I might choose to use a truly random password for my email account and banking accounts, but the method detailed above is fine for almost anything else, in my opinion.
It’s almost as though you didn’t watch the video :-)
I haden’t thought about it before, but I would agree that using sudo all the time does make using a complex password a bit unruly… perhaps it may not be a bad time to discuss extending the timeout period, and reminding people to use `sudo -k` when they finish.
Or “sudo su -” :-)
(At least you end up at a root prompt, which kind of focuses your mind on the power you have appropriated.)
