Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 2 July 2018
- Fake Bitcoin exchange traps drug dealers on the dark web
- Brave adds Tor to reinvent anonymous browsing
- Second former Equifax staffer charged with insider trading
Tuesday 3 July 2018
- Tool scrubs hidden tracking data from printed documents
- Immigrant identity thief and ICE lawyer gets four years
- Facebook gave certain companies special access to customer data
- Typeform data breach hits thousands of survey accounts
Wednesday 4 July 2018
- Want to beat facial recognition? Join the Insane Clown Posse
- Elderly scam victims are too embarrassed to speak up
- Samsung phones sending photos to contacts without permission
- Facebook accidentally unblocks people
- Someone else is reading your Gmails
Thursday 5 July 2018
- Your smartphone can watch you if it wants to, study finds
- Serious Security: How to cut-and-paste your way to Bitcoin riches
- Tor-linked nonprofit raided by police
- 7-year-old’s avatar sexually assaulted on “family-friendly” Roblox
Friday 6 July 2018
- Linux experts are crap at passwords!
- Chrome and Firefox pull history-stealing browser extension
- Employee allegedly stole government spyware and hid it under his bed
- The Pirate Bay is plundering your CPU for cryptocash, again
- Are cybercrooks watching you copy and paste? [VIDEO]
- SIM card in bird’s GPS tracker used to rack up $2,700 phone bill
