Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Monday 9 July 2018
- Your social media memories may have been compromised
- What sensitive data is lurking on your old SD card?
- Copyright Directive legislation voted down by European Parliament
- Smart TVs are spying on you through your phone
Tuesday 10 July 2018
- Think that bitcoins and a VPN keep you anonymous? Think again…
- Why the airplane romance that went viral should worry everyone
- Woman scams scammer, incriminates self in the process
- Gas thieves remotely pwn pump with mysterious device
- Privates on parade: fitness tracker app reveals sensitive user details
Wednesday 11 July 2018
- Another Linux community with malware woes
- Update Flash (and Adobe Acrobat) now!
- Apple and Google questioned by Congress over user tracking
- Facebook stares down barrel of $660,000 fine over data slurping
Thursday 12 July 2018
- “Bitcoins for cash in bags” trader gets 12 months in prison
- Your Google phone will soon screen nuisance calls
- Hackers break into newswire services, trade on what they find
- Default router password leads to spilled military secrets
- Snakes on a plane! (Stuffed inside a hard drive)
Friday 13 July 2018
- Sextortion scam knows your password, but don’t fall for it
- Facebook ordered to let grieving mother in to dead daughter’s account
- Linux, malware and data breaches – what can we learn? [VIDEO]
