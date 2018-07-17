Welcome to the wonderful world of GDPR! Where next? [PODCAST]

Here’s yesterday’s Security SOS Week podcast, right here #ICYMI.

In this episode: GDPR enforcement started in May 2018. But security is a journey, not a destination, so…where next?

Join Naked Security’s Paul Ducklin and Vincent Vanbiervliet, Product Manager of Data Protection at Sophos, as they talk about how to turn security into a business asset – a value to be embraced, not just than a cost to be minimised.

