Don’t take fright – get web security right [PODCAST]

Here’s #2 of this week’s Security SOS Week podcasts, right here #ICYMI.
In this episode: No website is out of the reach of cybercrooks, so web security is vital – but how to get it right?
Join us as we talk to Sophos Naked Security’s very own website guru, Mark Stockley, an expert who not only understands web security but also has a special gift for making this treacherous topic both clear and interesting.
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
If you enjoy our podcasts, please share them with other people interested in security and privacy, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.