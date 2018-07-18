Don’t take fright – get web security right [PODCAST]

Here’s #2 of this week’s Security SOS Week podcasts, right here #ICYMI.

In this episode: No website is out of the reach of cybercrooks, so web security is vital – but how to get it right?

Join us as we talk to Sophos Naked Security’s very own website guru, Mark Stockley, an expert who not only understands web security but also has a special gift for making this treacherous topic both clear and interesting.

