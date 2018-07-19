Trends in malware – ransomware, cryptojacking, what next? [PODCAST]

Here’s #3 of this week’s Security SOS Week podcasts, right here #ICYMI.

In this episode: Trends in malware – first ransomware, now cryptojacking, what next?

When it comes to learning about the latest trends in malware, there’s no one we’d rather talk to than SophosLabs Principal Researcher Fraser Howard.

In the field of anti-malware research, Fraser really is a “specialist in everything,” meaning that he not only knows all the details, but also has an astonishing understanding of how all the moving parts of malware-driven cybercrime fit together.

Know your enemies and you can fight them much more effectively. Join us to learn how!

