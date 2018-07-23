Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 16 July 2018
- Facebook refuses to remove fake news, but will demote it
- Twitter pops a lot of famous people’s follower bubbles
- USB Restricted Mode in iOS 11.4.1 now available to all iPhone users
- Ex-Apple engineer charged with stealing self-driving car secrets
Tuesday 17 July 2018
- How to spoof someone’s GPS navigation to send them the wrong way
- Welcome to the wonderful world of GDPR! Where next? [PODCAST]
- Guy jailed for refusing to unlock phones
- Twitter shutters accounts linked to US election hacking
Wednesday 18 July 2018
- Could semantic icons replace passwords and PINs?
- 21-year-old spy tool developer faces prison
- “Astoundingly stupid” Kodak (not really) Bitcoin miner bites the dust
- Don’t take fright – get web security right [PODCAST]
Thursday 19 July 2018
- Venmo users: time to hide your drug deals and excessive pizza consumption
- Google hit with $5.1b fine in EU’s Android antitrust case
- Trends in malware – ransomware, cryptojacking, what next? [PODCAST]
- Automated money-laundering scheme found in free-to-play games
Friday 20 July 2018
- Hackers hold 80,000 healthcare records to ransom
- Roblox says hacker injected code that led to avatar’s gang rape
- Basic email blunder exposed possible victims of child sexual abuse
- Privacy – can you have too much of a good thing? [PODCAST]
