Every time we write about HTTP versus HTTPS there’s quite a kerfuffle, with questions and comments flying around…
…Do I need it? Why should I bother? How does this affect me? Won’t it cost me money? I don’t have any secrets, so what’s the deal?
Well, following Tuesday’s news that the latest Google Chrome is joining other browsers in actively outing non-HTTPS sites as insecure and risky, we thought it was worth going through the HTTP-versus-HTTPS debate in plain English.
What is HTTP, and why all the fuss about it?
5 comments on “HTTP versus HTTPS – what’s all the fuss? [VIDEO]”
Any chance of a text transcript? Can’t always access these videos at work and this sounds interesting. I manage our reverse proxies and I’m sick of telling apps teams to use HTTPS 🙂
Does anybody know how to write the English language anymore.
Video is so time consuming and boring.
Hi John,
You need to take English lessons. Your first sentence is a question and, by convention, is incorrect without a question mark at the end. The word “anymore” doesn’t exist – it should be “any more”. And the construction “to write the English language” sounds rather clumsy and unidiomatic in this context.
I consider the blue hat on Paul the padlock on HTTPS connections; if he isn’t wearing that thing then I’m not sure it’s him.