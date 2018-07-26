HTTP versus HTTPS – what’s all the fuss? [VIDEO]

5 Video
by

Every time we write about HTTP versus HTTPS there’s quite a kerfuffle, with questions and comments flying around…

…Do I need it? Why should I bother? How does this affect me? Won’t it cost me money? I don’t have any secrets, so what’s the deal?

Well, following Tuesday’s news that the latest Google Chrome is joining other browsers in actively outing non-HTTPS sites as insecure and risky, we thought it was worth going through the HTTP-versus-HTTPS debate in plain English.

What is HTTP, and why all the fuss about it?

(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)


