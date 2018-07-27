40% off Sophos Home Premium. Happy SysAdmin Day!

Happy SysAdmin Day!
If you’re a System Administrator at work, then you’re definitely IT support at home as well. In fact, if you’re reading an article on Naked Security then you’re almost certainly the least non-technical user in your family, and that means you’re IT support at home too.
And that makes you a sysadmin.
Home for Thanksgiving? You can relax just as soon as you’ve fixed the printer. Mystery phone call at 11pm? Somewhere there’s a PDF that just won’t open. About to walk out the door? This iPhone needs a new battery, the screen is cracked and it seems to be running really slow – is the internet broken?
To make things a little easier, we’re offering 40% off Sophos Home Premium today, and for the next month.
Sophos Home Premium is business-grade home security for ten devices, managed from your computer. You get:
- Real time antivirus protects against known viruses, malware, trojans, worms, bots, potentially unwanted apps (PUAs), ransomware, and more.
- Advanced ransomware protection steps in to stop the latest ransomware from encrypting your files and drives.
- Parental web filtering gives you control of the content your children can view online.
- Web protection stops connections to compromised or dangerous sites.
- Remote management puts you in charge of security on multiple devices.
- Privacy protection – Monitors access to your webcam and microphone.
There’s also a free version too, called Sophos Home. As you’d expect, it doesn’t have all features available in the premium version but it’s no slouch. You can use this comparison chart to help you decide which version is right for you.
Sophos Home Premium usually costs $50 (€40, £40) but we’ve got you a massive 40% off. Because #SysAdminDay.