Monday review – the hot 27 stories of the week

Monday 23 July 2018
- WhatsApp limits message forwarding in response to lynchings
- Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter make leaving easier
- Mobile security – how to have your cake and eat it [PODCAST]
- DOJ to publicly disclose election tampering schemes
Tuesday 24 July 2018
- The Bluetooth “device snooping bug” – what you need to know
- Names and photos of Venmo ‘drug buyers’ published on Twitter
- Google hasn’t suffered an employee phishing compromise in over a year
- Why your website is officially ‘not secure’ from today
Wednesday 25 July 2018
- How one hacker could have changed automotive history
- Hidden camera Uber driver fired after live streaming passenger journeys
- Crimson Hexagon banned by Facebook over user data concern
- Scammers pwn verified Fox Twitter account to scam cryptocurrency
- Russian hackers are ready to disrupt US energy utilities, says DHS
Thursday 26 July 2018
- HTTP versus HTTPS – what’s all the fuss? [VIDEO]
- More browser extensions and apps caught spying on users
- Man accused of tricking men into involuntary porn
- Twitter boots 143K bad apps, throttles developer access to API
- Would a bill banning bots do more harm than good?
- Bigamists have no right to privacy on Facebook
Friday 27 July 2018
- “Simple trick” floors home security camera, gives anyone access
- Your essential guide to what sysadmins really mean
- Google takes on Yubico with its own security key, Titan
- Help us bring a smile to a sysadmin’s dial…
- Our FREE #SysAdminDay gift means you need NEVER code in Python again!
- Nerves jangled by new ransomware attack on shipping giant
- Wyden urges government agencies to ditch Flash
- 40% off Sophos Home Premium. Happy SysAdmin Day!
