Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 30 July 2018
- Prisoners exploit tablet vulnerability to steal nearly $225K
- Social media rumors lead to PepsiCo lawsuit
- Google bans Android miners from Play Store
Tuesday 31 July 2018
- SamSam: The (almost) $6 million ransomware
- NSA hasn’t closed security windows Snowden climbed through
- Football team in trouble over unauthorized access to rivals’ videos
- Leaky radio devices broadcast chipset data, discover researchers
- Spectre chip weakness can be used to steal data remotely
- Cryptojacking for beginners – what you need to know
Wednesday 1 August 2018
- Alleged SIM-swap scammer nabbed for stealing $5m in Bitcoin
- Staff dust off their typewriters after malware attack
- High-schoolers’ data put up for sale after being scraped from surveys
- Mozilla still working on Firefox’s site isolation security revamp
- Porn-warning security scam hooks you up to “Apple Care”
Thursday 2 August 2018
- Reddit’s serious “security incident” – what you need to know
- How to defend yourself against SamSam ransomware
- Facebook bans midterm-meddling accounts and pages
- Microsoft Edge adds WebAuthn as passwords near the end
- Facebook shuts off user data access for hundreds of thousands of apps
Friday 3 August 2018
- Routers turned into zombie cryptojackers – is yours one of them?
- Alleged “high-ranking” members of the Fin7 cybercrime group arrested
- How safe is your DNA data?
- Amnesty International spearphished with government spyware
Watch our 30-second video tip of the week
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.