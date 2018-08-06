Windows 10 updates under fire from unhappy security admins

Windows 10 is finally within spitting distance of being the most popular version of Microsoft’s OS, and yet at this moment of apparent triumph, some security professionals are not satisfied.
The evidence emerges in a survey of admins by the patchmanagement.org listserv, which uncovered a rich seam of unhappiness at the state of recent Windows updates, especially for Windows 10.
In her open letter to Microsoft, patchmanagement.org moderator and Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Susan Bradley, doesn’t sugar coat it:
The quality of updates released in the month of July, in particular, has placed customers in a quandary: install updates and face issues with applications, or don’t install updates and leave machines subject to attack.
Bradley points to glitches with July’s updates after which products failed, particularly in the aftermath of the Security and Quality Rollup updates for .NET Framework. As she notes:
In the month of July 2018 alone there are 47 knowledge base bulletins with known issues.
Forty-seven bulletins with issues sounds like a lot. Asking users of patchmanagement.org to rate how satisfied they were with quality of Windows 10 updates, 64% said they were either ‘not satisfied’ of ‘very much not satisfied’.
The feature updates that have become a defining part of the Windows 10 strategy come in for particular flak, both in terms of their overall business benefit and unhelpful regularity.
In Bradley’s view, the fault lies with the Windows 10 Insider Program, the channel through which developers and enthusiasts test new versions to spot problems before software is let loose on everyone else.
This compared badly with the Security Update Validation Program used to test older versions of Windows from 2005 onwards, she said.
Adding to the woe, communication was poor after the patches required to mitigate the effects of January’s Meltdown and Spectre CPU vulnerabilities.
This was an informal survey from a possibly self-selecting group of respondents, so let’s proceed with that caveat in mind. Assuming the survey is an accurate reflection of the attitude of at least some security professionals – what, if anything, might be going wrong?
One possibility is that three years after launch, Microsoft is starting to struggle with Windows 10’s more complex patching, updating and testing schedule.
Clearly, the days where Microsoft could just post updates and a grateful user base would download them are over.
Or perhaps it’s more frightening than that and it’s not that Microsoft isn’t doing a good job but that nobody could – updating an operating system smoothly across hundreds of millions of computers has become too complex. You will never satisfy everyone and the people who are dissatisfied are likely to seek out others of their kind.
In the nick of time, Microsoft is reportedly looking to launch a Windows desktop-as-a-service called Microsoft Managed Desktop (MMD), under which the company will manage the whole Windows installation, including updating, for a fee.
It’s possible that this might one day be offered to consumers which would mean that Windows will have come full circle.
In the old days, users installed Windows on their computers from diskettes. As the years passed, Microsoft started helping them out with security and feature updates across the internet, which now include major feature upgrades too. Spot the pattern? The logical end is Microsoft does it all and Windows becomes the service that Microsoft perhaps secretly wants it to be anyway.
If this happens we will have reached the moment when everyone accepts that full-service operating systems such as Windows have become too tricky for ordinary mortals to look after.
Some might raise their glass to salute the irony of this – for Windows at least, the computer will have stopped being truly personal.
9 comments on “Windows 10 updates under fire from unhappy security admins”
According to latest data from Microsoft, still just over 40% of users have W10, meaning that almost 60% do not. Many who don’t still prefer W7 with it’s ability to control when updates are downloaded and installed. Some still use W8 or W8.1 (like me) largely because of the way Microsoft are forcing the W10 updates on people. Yes, it is important to update the OS when such are available but that should be possible when it is convenient to the users and not whe Microsoft decide. I have always set my systems to inform me when updates are available so that I can download and install at a time that is convenient to my work schedule and not be interrupted by such downloads whilst in the middle of critical tasks. Because W10 forces it upon users, I am highly resistant to W10. Further, there are many aspect I do not like. I use Classic Start instead of the awkward display Microsoft offer, I prefer a proper menu and not a plethora of icons, most of which are useless to me.
W10 has a long way to go yet before it is likely to become the majority OS.
this is why i left windows and went to mac.
a platform that fails even more at security patching, quality initial releases, and has an even tighter grip over the product, aiming to one day turn it into a completely closed system. good luck with that.
Yes, THAT!
I called Windows 8 “Windows HATE” due to the hideous ‘Modern’ nee ‘Metro’ UI, which seems to idicate their plan is to make all Windows instlls look like their failed Windows Phone or XBOX UI. They retained it in ‘Hate point one’, and it’s still present in Win10 (which they went to instead of Windows 9.0 because… I don’t know, OS X?)
It’s SO ugly, SO uncontrollable, SO leaky with my data, that I just won’t run it anymore. Literally everything is one step forward and two steps back for them since at LEAST 2012, but in my opinion 2006. I run Mac and Linux exclusively now, and GOODBYE Windows. They force me to use it at work, and I consequently continually marvel at how BAD, unreliable, bloated, and slow the base OS and their office suite have gotten. People PAY for this? I would never CHOOSE this, it’s inflicted on me against my will by my employer. It’s literally quicker to learn a new OS and OpenOffice\LibreOffice suite than to endure the continual time-suck that is this mess.
I am one of those “security professionals” completely unsatisfied with Windows updates. Susan sugarcoated the issues through which we’ve been suffering for over a year. In June 2017 Office updates permanently broke Outlook 2010’s indexing, forcing me to perform a combination of upgrading users to 2013 or re-create the Outlook profiles of about 100 users. In Janurary, Spectre/MD patches were a disaster. At least we didn’t have any AMD machines, which had their updates revoked, reissued, and reissued a 3rd time before getting it right. That took almost 2 months. There were still lingering Spectre/MD patch issues heading into this summer.
I have always kept us 1 month behind on updates because traditionally it always took a full 30 days for MS to work out the bugs- ie I’d approve July’s updates when August’s were released- but I have us 4 months behind because of the state of patching.
In the last year:
There were bugs introduced in Feb that STILL EXIST for Windows 7 3+ revisions later.
Updates deleted virtual network adapters for ESX VMs taking them offline
Updates deleted Windows 7 and Server 2008r2 network adapters, requiring touching all affected PCs manually as the official fix.
Serious bugs in Cumulative Updates (which are classified as Security Updates) whose fixes were only available via non-security updates (meaning they weren’t approved by many businesses that, like mine, only apply Security Updates.)
Outlook’s indexing was broken for 2012 and 2013. 3 revisions and 5 weeks later and 2013 was finally fixed. 2010 users all required new profiles.
The past year has been an absolute disaster for sys/endpoint admins responsible for Windows patching.
It’s tough enough as security admins to get everyone onboard with a regular maintenance window for patching, but to have Microsoft fail miserably on the QA aspect now makes even tougher to convince our admins they need to update on a regular basis. MS is doing a real disservice to the security community with their lack of QA.
Instead of paying their developers to come up with (mostly) useless new features, they should pay them to develop bug-free patches.
If MS can’t manage to put out patches that don’t break a ton of things, how is them managing the entire desktop going to help? It just means that the entire OS will fall over and blow up like Office 365 does at times, but bigger and without any ability for the user to avoid or fix it.
Microsoft please leave Windows 10 alone. There are some of us who use the machine for business and want it to work, nothing else, silly graphics and gaming apps we do not want just a stable system that works. One of my machines, a slow netbook, spent nearly a day “downloading” a build update, then overnight to install it only to crash on first operation. Luckily reversion to the previous build worked. Previous “updates” have lost administrator accounts, crashed the machine and so on. As long as it works and is secure, that’s all we want.