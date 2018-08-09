Fortnite for Android goes “off market” – is that good or bad? [VIDEO]

0 Video
by

Fortnite is a mega-popular, fight-the-demons, post-apocalyptic video game, and it’s about to come out on Android.

Thing is, the company that created it, Epic Games, just announced that it won’t be publishing it via Google Play, the market where most users – in the Western hemisphere, anyway – get most of their apps.

For many users, this may be their first experience going “off market“, a process that Google permits, but only after showing you a dire warning about what could go wrong.

Is that warning fair? Is Google Play really that much safer? Will going off market plunge you into Android gloom?

We discussed the issues live on camera…

(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)


Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux