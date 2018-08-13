Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 6 August 2018
- Windows 10 updates under fire from unhappy security admins
- Man arrested for blackmailing women with porn fakes
- ‘Unhackable’ Bitfi hardware rooted within a week
- Guilty! Court sinks children’s hospital attacker found stranded on a boat
Tuesday 7 August 2018
- How Bitcoin and the Dark Web hide SamSam in plain sight
- iPhone chipmaker blames ransomware for factory shutdowns
- Mozilla faces resistance over DNS privacy test
- Fortnite ditches Google Play – will it undermine Android security?
Wednesday 8 August 2018
- Snapchat source code leaked on GitHub – but no one knows why
- Facebook wants to be the future of online banking
- Could deliberately adding security bugs make software more secure?
Thursday 9 August 2018
- Google to warn companies targeted in government-backed attacks
- “Attack” on FCC over net neutrality was legitimate traffic, report says
- DARPA takes aim at deepfake forgeries
- Fortnite for Android goes “off market” – is that good or bad? [VIDEO]
Friday 10 August 2018
- How one man could have hacked every Mac developer (73% of them, anyway)
- Comcast Xfinity web flaws exposed customer data
- 15,000-strong army of Twitter robots found spreading cryptocurrency spam
- Facebook ‘regrets’ balloons and confetti triggered by earthquake posts
Watch our latest video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.