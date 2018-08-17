Sextortion and what to do about it [VIDEO]

Sextortion is where someone tries to blackmail you by telling you to pay up or else they’ll reveal something truly personal about your sexuality or your sex life.
Recent sextortion scams have tried to amplify your fear by throwing a genuine password of yours into the email, or quoting your actual phone number.
The crooks want to you believe that they must have hacked your computer, or else they wouldn’t know that sort of personal data.
Here’s what to do…
