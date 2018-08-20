Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 13 August 2018
- How a cryptocurrency-destroying bug almost didn’t get reported
- Siri is listening to you, but she’s NOT spying, says Apple
- Feds indict 12 for allegedly buying iPhones on other people’s dimes
- In-flight satellite comms vulnerable to remote attack, researcher finds
Tuesday 14 August 2018
- Apple Mac “zero day” hack lets you sneakily click [OK]
- Pacemaker controllers still vulnerable 18 months after flaws reported
- Police body cameras open to attack
- 11-year-old shows it’s child’s play to mess with elections
- Facebook news feed changes – it’s a hoax!
Wednesday 15 August 2018
- Google is tracking your location, even when the setting is turned off
- Beware! ‘Porn’ scam uses your phone number to blackmail you
- Are your Android apps listening to you?
- Your smart air conditioner could contribute to mass power outages
- FBI warns of choreographed ATM drainage
Thursday 16 August 2018
- Australians who won’t unlock their phones could face 10 years in jail
- Sacramento admits to tracking welfare recipients’ license plates
- Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is dictating tweets from prison
- Bogus journals being used to publish fake science
Friday 17 August 2018
- Apple gets cored: 90GB of ‘secure files’ stolen by high schooler
- ‘Foreshadow’ flaw found in Intel CPUs – what to do
- US rolls back cyberwarfare rules
- Romance scam victim allegedly plotted to kill her mother for cash
- Sextortion and what to do about it [VIDEO]
Watch our latest video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.