Tuesday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Monday 20 August 2018
- Firefox axes 23 add-ons, developer pushes back
- Los Angeles to use body scanners on metro riders
- Google employees protest work on censored search engine for China
- Adblocking and browser privacy can be bypassed, researchers find
Tuesday 21 August 2018
- Serious Security: How to stop dodgy HTTP headers clogging your website
- WhatsApp urges Android users to manually backup their chats
- Twitch admits exposing user messages after archiving error
- Social networks to be fined for hosting terrorist content
- The security changes you can expect in iOS 12
Wednesday 22 August 2018
- Netflix, HBO GO, Hulu passwords found for sale on the Dark Web
- Extortionist lawyer pleads guilty to creating porn honeypot
- Microsoft disrupts Fancy Bear election meddlers
Thursday 23 August 2018
- Vulnerability in OpenSSH “for two decades” (no, the sky isn’t falling!)
- Patch time! Adobe issues unexpected ‘critical’ fix for Photoshop CC
- Facebook’s rating you on how trustworthy you are
- Babysitting app suffers ‘temporary data breach’ of 93,000 users
- Using smart meter data constitutes a search, but court allows them anyway
- Deepfakes porn service: Don’t worry, we’ll only use “consenting adults”
- How an uploaded image could take over your website, and how to stop it
Friday 24 August 2018
- T-Mobile suffers data breach affecting 2.2 million customers
- Top dark web drug vendors nabbed by ‘Operation Darkness Falls’
- Facebook pulls its privacy-violating Onavo VPN from Apple’s App Store
- DNC ‘spearphishing attack’ was actually a test
