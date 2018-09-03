Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 28 August 2018
- NSA leaker Reality Winner gets 63 months in jail
- Facebook helps woman track down her brother’s killer after 37 years
- Woman sues US Customs over data copied from seized iPhone
- Tuesday review – the hot 23 stories of the week
Wednesday 29 August 2018
- And you thought you were safe behind your laptop screen…
- Facebook: It’s too tough to find personal data in our huge warehouse
- Tumblr outlaws creepshots and deepfake porn
- Google created “unnecessary risk” for Fortnite users, claims Epic boss
- Listening Watch sounds out security idea with websites that listen
Thursday 30 August 2018
- How one man could have pwned all your PHP programs
- Air Canada resets 1.7 million accounts after app breach
- Why Yahoo scanning user email is no cause for panic
- Chinese hotel chain’s customer data on Dark Web – 500M records for $50K
- Hacked stalking app reveals victims’ photos, texts and location info
- Football team drops the privacy ball with email Cc blunder
- Instagram fights misinformation and account hijackings with new tools
Friday 31 August 2018
- Proposed US law would require President to act against overseas hackers
- Jennifer Lawrence nude photo thief is going to the slammer
- Forcing iPhone unlock violates Fifth Amendment, says Court of Appeals
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.Follow @NakedSecurity
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.