Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Monday 3 September 2018
- Can you “see” someone’s screen by listening to it? [VIDEO]
- Firefox to start blocking ad-tracking by default
- ‘Sick sadist’ admits to trolling dead people on social media
- Chrome: Flash is almost, almost, almost dead
- Possible Satori botnet hacker indicted by Feds
- Google quietly bought Mastercard credit and debit card records
Tuesday 4 September 2018
- Credit card gobbling malware found piggybacking on ecommerce sites
- How refusing to give police your Facebook password can lead to prison
- Governments demand companies allow access to data, or else
- Hollywood accuses itself of piracy
- Google Ads cracks down on tech support scammers
Wednesday 5 September 2018
- MEGA secure upload service gets its Chrome extension hacked
- Serious Fraud Office trialling AI for data-heavy cases
- Knock, knock: Digital key flaw unlocks door control systems
- Can ‘sonar’ sniff out your Android’s lock code?
- Google releases free AI tool to stamp out child sexual abuse material
Thursday 6 September 2018
- Mobile spyware maker mSpy leaks millions of records – AGAIN
- Social Security numbers exposed on US government transparency site
- Thousands of unsecured 3D printers discovered online
- Ungagged Google warns users about FBI accessing their accounts
Friday 7 September 2018
- Teen hacker admits to SWATting schools, airline flight
- Former NASA contractor arrested on charges of sextorting seven women
- Firefox finally casts Windows XP users adrift
- Dark web sites could be exposed by routine slip-up
