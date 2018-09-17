Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 10 September 2018
- Apple’s new tool will make it easier for law enforcement to request data
- Supermicro servers fixed after insecure firmware updating discovered
- North Korean programmer charged for Sony, WannaCry attacks and more
- Google Chrome will now generate unique passwords for you
- ‘Only paper ballots by 2020!’ call experts after election tampering
Tuesday 11 September 2018
- Drive away a Tesla today (even if it isn’t yours)
- The rise of targeted ransomware
- Airbnb launches investigation after man finds hidden camera in clock
- Fetish app put users’ identities at risk with plain-text passwords
- Yikes: 1 in 5 employees share their email passwords with coworkers
- Keybase browser extension weakness discovered
- Microsoft extends security patch support for some Windows 7 users
Wednesday 12 September 2018
- Microsoft purges 3,000 tech support scams hiding on TechNet
- Beware: WhatsApp scammers target children with ‘Olivia’ porn message
- Younger Facebook users 4 times more likely to delete app, study shows
- Vizio to send class notices through the TVs that spied on viewers
Thursday 13 September 2018
- Veeam leaves MongoDB database wide open, exposes 445m records
- Street gang members indicted for stealing POS terminals
- California bill regulates IoT for first time in US
- Update now! Microsoft’s September 2018 Patch Tuesday is here
Friday 14 September 2018
- Blockchain hustler beats the house with smart contract hack
- Major US mobile carriers want to be your password
- Review that! Fake TripAdvisor review peddler sent to jail
- You didn’t buy ‘your’ iTunes movies; Apple can delete them anytime
- Browser security hole on Macs and iPhones – just how bad is it?
