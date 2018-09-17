Vote now! Which web browser do you trust the most?

You take your web browser with you wherever you go on the web. Amongst other things, it knows what you see and when; it tags along when you visit your friends on social media; goes with you to the bank; helps you book your holidays; and aids and abets you in pursuing your internet vices.
But how much do you trust it?
It’s a question we like to ask our readers from time to time because when it comes to browsers, trust is important and it’s… well, it’s complicated.
We put a tremendous amount of trust in browsers simply by using them. We trust them to protect us from exploits, drive-by malware and phishing. Many of us also trust third party browser plugins to protect us from ads, trackers and malicious scripts (while trusting the browser to protect us from rogue third party plugins with their own ads, trackers and malicious scripts).
The trouble is, the only companies that can afford to produce such complicated and costly software, for free, are the ones we seem to trust the least.
Judging by comments left on Naked Security, many of you think that Google doesn’t live up to “don’t be evil”; Microsoft will never recover from the 1990s; Mozilla has sold out to Google’s ad money; Apple’s sheen is wearing off; and Tor can’t escape its military roots
The feature set we expect from web browsers is largely settled and so, for the last decade or more, they’ve competed with each other based on speed, privacy and security.
Since our last poll ad handling has been added to the list, as responsibility for what to do about online ads starts to migrate from third plugins into the browsers themselves.
Brave, an entirely new browser, is built around the idea that if it can effectively filter out bad ads, we won’t mind seeing good ones. Unsurprisingly Google Chrome, a browser built by an advertising company, is backing the same filter-don’t-block approach. Meanwhile, Firefox has announced plans to block the tracking that targeted ads rely on by default.
The threat of malicious plugins has loomed large in the last couple of years too. Both Firefox and Chrome have had to withdraw malicious plugins from their stores, while Chrome will soon make it impossible to get ad-ons from outside of the Web Store.
Let’s talk about trust
This is neither a scientific poll nor an attempt to objectively measure browser security. This about how you feel, and who and what you are willing to trust. The poll is here to gauge the temperature and provoke discussion about our attitudes to the software we rely on and the companies that make it.
So, while our poll asks, simply, “Which browser do you trust the most?” we would love to know more about what you think after you’ve voted, so please leave a comment too.
(If the embedded poll doesn’t appear, you can view it on the Poll Daddy website)
15 comments on “Vote now! Which web browser do you trust the most?”
Either Microsoft Edge or Brave. After that Firefox but I dislike that Mozilla also appear to have a political agenda.
I wish I could back Brave more. Unfortunately there are just so many problems on iOS. On Windows or Android it’s more stable.
No option for Lynx 😦
Best browser is not on the list – Vivaldi. Written by Jon von Tetzchner (original founder of Opera) it has become my browser of choice.
I deliberately make use of more than one browser. I do banking operations in a freshly-opened browser, different from the one in use for social media etc.
You need a “None of the Above” choice. Even the idea of trusting a browser is wrong. It’s the companies’ management, directors, coders and major shareholders that responsible. A browser is just a bit of code. I would no sooner trust a browser producer than I would a politician, ABC, BBC, CBS, CNN, FNC, MSNBC, NBS, PBS or Sky. Or Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo, YouTube etc. If you actually believe any browser maker can be trustworthy you must be from an alternate universe.
I am getting to switch from Samsung which use Google to an apple phone. I dont trust Google anymore. I have a Samsung 7. I am looking to change phone in about three months. My family has an apple phone and I have an Samsung.
I don’t trust Chrome/Google but I use it because I like the functionality of it & I’m deep in the Google ecosystem and Firefox is endlessly frustrating to me.
I did try Brave & I like the idea but it’s just not there yet for me.
I trust Google Chrome with Quad9 DNS as well as running selected extensions and a reliable AV product. Most of all I trust the gray matter between the ears along with playing with computers for over half a century.
“Which browser do you trust the most?” = None of them
Why is none none of them not an option in your poll?
I responded but I really my vote should go to two options since I use different browsers for mobile and desktop.
Also, I guess the fact I consider a couple of plugins (uMatrix and uBlock Origin) essential to safe browsing probably means I don’t necessarily trust my browser.
maybe im a dinosaur but i like IE11 but its becoming more difficult to use as most major websites are displaying ” your browser is out of date”.
Anyone who asks the public to vote for which browser they ‘trust’ without giving them the option of voting ‘None’ is someone with a vested interest in the industry. And that turns out to be exactly the case here (on reading the author’s bio).
‘Trust’ is for the lazy. It should never be encouraged among the public. ‘Test’ should be the mantra instead. Naked Security should consider itself reprimanded.
What was it about my bio that made you think I have a vested interest?
Vivaldi, Firefox. Safari on my MacBook, but use both Vivaldi and Firefox there too. Vivaldi’s not available on my iOS devices, so Firefox and Safari there. I avoid Chrome like the plague.