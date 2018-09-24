Monday review – the hot 19 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 17 September 2018
- Vote now! Which web browser do you trust the most?
- Deepfake pics and videos set off Facebook’s fake news detector
- On the hook! Phishing trip nets “Barbara” 5 years and whopping fine
- Facebook’s robot coders step into the future of programming
Tuesday 18 September 2018
- Intel releases firmware update for ME flaw
- Hackers selling research phished from universities on WhatsApp
- 91 “child friendly” Android apps accused of exploitation
- State Department scores an F on 2FA security
Wednesday 19 September 2018
- URL spoofing – what it is and what to do about it [VIDEO]
- iOS 12 is here: these are the security features you need to know about
- Here we Mongo again! Millions of records exposed by insecure database
- Years on, third party apps still exposing Grindr users’ locations
- How Facebook wants to protect political campaigners from hacking
Thursday 20 September 2018
- Man who shared Deadpool movie on Facebook faces 6 months in jail
- US military given the power to hack back/defend forward
- FBI wants to keep “helpful” Mirai botnet authors around
- Western Digital goes quiet on unpatched MyCloud flaw
Friday 21 September 2018
- Bitcoin flaw could have allowed dreaded 51% takeover
- Warning issued as Netflix subscribers hit by phishing attack
